Amwell launches virtual visit offerings: 4 notes

Amwell unveiled new telehealth connectivity, device and cart offerings Nov. 12 to help simplify patient onboarding for providers using virtual care.

Four notes:

1. The three new tools can be integrated within healthcare organizations' current systems and devices.

2. Amwell Now is designed to streamline entry to Amwell's telehealth platform. With the offering, providers can invite patients by text or email and launch an instant video connection.

3. The company's new Touchpoint Tablet software allows health systems to use existing or new iPads to facilitate bedside video connections and collaboration to connect more easily with on-site patients and providers. The software is integrated with Amwell's device-monitoring system.

4. Amwell also launched the newest generation of its telemedicine cart, the C500. The cart features an embedded 4K camera that responds to user commands and smart sensors to help providers conduct remote exams. The cart is fully integrated with Amwell's telehealth platform.

