Amwell launches remote psychiatry service: 4 details

Amwell rolled out a new offering that provides remote psychiatry services, the Boston-based telehealth company announced Jan. 12.

Four key details about the offering:

Amwell Psychiatric Care provides hospitals and health systems with on-demand and scheduled remote psychiatry services.



It will focus on hospital and healthcare facility-based remote services delivered by psychiatrists and will offer 24/7 coverage. By rapidly evaluating psychiatric patients, the offering aims to improve emergency department patient flow, expedite discharges and help hospitals circumvent expensive admissions or transfers.



Clinical expertise and behavioral health services for Amwell Psychiatric Care will be provided by Asana Integrated Medical Group, which received a Gold Seal of Approval for behavioral healthcare accreditation from The Joint Commission.



The offering emerges during what many public health experts have called a mental health crisis, as feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression have inundated communities amid the pandemic.

