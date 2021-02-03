American Telemedicine Association assembles national telehealth equity coalition

The American Telemedicine Association teamed up with the National Health IT Collaborative for the Underserved and telehealth company Hims & Hers Feb. 2 to form a new group focused on promoting health equity in virtual care across the U.S.

The Telehealth Equity Coalition will review public data on telehealth adoption in communities across the country to ensure underserved patient populations have access to quality telehealth care.

"It is imperative that we take this unprecedented opportunity exposed by the public health emergency to permanently break down the barriers of health equities for vulnerable and rural populations and ensure no one, anywhere, is left behind," ATA CEO Ann Mond Johnson said in a news release. "…We are looking forward to advancing the important work of TEC and exploring how technology and personal health can lead the way to health equity."

Other founding members of TEC include BlackDoctor.org, Howard University, Health Innovation Alliance and National Digital Inclusion Alliance.

More articles on telehealth:

Telehealth claim lines up nearly 3,000%: 3 things to know

3 questions with Paul King, president and CEO of Stanford Children's Health

Lehigh Valley Health Network launches at-home telehealth program: 4 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.