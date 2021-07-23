Amazon, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS: How telehealth costs, offerings compare

From therapy to a sprained ankle, retail giants are offering on-demand virtual care for as little as $15 without insurance. Here is how the cost, accessibility and offerings compare at Amazon, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS.

1. CVS

Cost: $59 without insurance

Accessibility: 24/7

Offerings: Can seek patients for health conditions such as skin conditions, flu, minor injuries such as a sprained ankle and more.



2. Walgreens

Cost: $79 without insurance

Accessibility: Patients can see a healthcare provider within minutes.

Offerings: Can assist patients with health concerns such as back pain, eye irritation, back pain and more.



3. Walmart

Cost: $15 without insurance

Accessibility: 24/7

Offerings: Can assist patients with health conditions, such as high blood pressure, anxiety, sinus infections and more.



4. Amazon

Cost: Only available to patients covered by Amazon Care through their employer.

Accessibility: 24/7

Offerings: Can see patients for joint care, sleep concerns, preventive care and more.