Amazon teams up with 2 Ohio health organizations on telemedicine offering

Two Ohio healthcare companies have partnered with Amazon to offer telemedicine services with free prescription medications to the retail giant's customers, according to a Nov. 2 Daily Record report.

Centerville-based consulting firm Healthcare Advisory Network and Wooster-based national prescription and telemedicine program BasiCare Plus teamed up to offer employer groups, colleges and associations the virtual care services over the past two years.

By expanding the telemedicine service through Amazon, partnering businesses can provide lower-cost healthcare to people who do not have insurance, Health Advisory Network Vice President Mike Fitzgerald said, according to the report. BasiCare Plus offers coverage with no copays or deductibles through telemedicine service MDLive for up to nine family members starting at $65 for a three-month subscription.

BasiCare Plus' partnership with Amazon is one of the retail giant's only telemedicine providers that offers a prescription drug benefit. The program provides discounts on medications at more than 65,000 pharmacies, and to subscribe, a patient can visit Amazon's website and search for BasiCare Plus, according to the report.

