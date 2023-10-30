Allegheny to pilot 47-bed digital nursing feature

In January, Allegheny Health Network's Forbes Hospital, based in Monroeville, Pa., will initiate a telehealth trial with 47 beds that enables a nurse located in Allegheny Center to welcome newly admitted patients and provide discharge instructions to those heading home, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Oct. 28.

This initiative, according to Allegheny, will help hospital nurses allocate more of their time to patient care.

The aim is to implement the digital nursing system across all Allegheny hospitals within two years.