Advocate Aurora's new investment arm joins $25M funding round for telenutrition platform

Advocate Aurora Enterprises, the new subsidiary of Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health, recently led a series C funding round of more than $25 million for telenutrition platform Foodsmart.

Foodsmart is the first investment of Advocate Aurora Enterprises, which the health system started to invest in businesses that help people improve their health and well-being beyond traditional care settings, according to a March 25 news release.

Five details:

1. Foodsmart's digital platform gives families tools to help overcome food insecurity and inequity.

2. The platform offers price comparisons, discounts, healthy food directed spend and online accessible SNAP benefits with partners including Walmart, Amazon and local grocers through Instacart.

3. Foodsmart has more than 1.25 million members from more than 650 employers as well as regional and national plans.

4. The platform also gives users access to registered dieticians and personalized meal planning.

5. Foodsmart also issues foodscripts, which help users with care coordination and start clinically validated diets to help with overcoming obesity, hyperglycemia, hyperlipidemia, hypertension and chronic diseases that increase the risk of COVID-19 mortality.

"You're going to see us continue to invest in health-related businesses designed to make us a destination health company, not just providing hospital, doctor and home care services but where people can look to us for all their healthcare needs," Advocate Aurora Health President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh said in the news release.

More articles on telehealth:

Amwell posts $50.6M net loss in Q4: 6 things to know

4 ways to foster trust in telehealth for patients

Tampa General launches at-home telehealth kit: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.