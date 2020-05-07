Adventist Health to launch 150-bed virtual hospital: 5 things to know

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health will begin admitting up to 150 patients to its first virtual hospital on May 11, according to NBC affiliate KGET.

Five things to know:

1. Through the program, dubbed Adventist Health Hospital@Home, the health system will use virtual technology to treat hundreds of patients in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. The virtual hospital will provide 150 beds initially; physicians and nurses will provide care via video visits and remote monitoring of vital signs.

3. Nurses and other healthcare professionals will provide in-home visits, and patients will be able to have lab tests, mobile imaging such as X-rays and ultrasound, and IV therapies performed at home.

4. Patients will have 24/7 access to their care teams via telemedicine technology.

5. Adventist Health will accept most insurance plans, and there are no extra costs for the program besides standard outpatient copays, co-insurance and deductibles, according to the health system's website.

