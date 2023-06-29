88% of physicians say telehealth increases access to care

Eight-eight percent of U.S. physicians said telemedicine has been a vital tool in helping patients access healthcare, particularly in patient populations that have historically faced barriers to care, according to a June 29 report from digital healthcare platform Doximity.
Doximity released its 2023 "State of Telemedicine Report," which analyzed the adoption of its telemedicine tools from 1,200 of its physician users and surveyed physicians about their experiences with telemedicine.
The report found the following:
- Telehealth was able to reduce patient no-show rates for 61 percent of the providers.
- Seventy-seven percent of physicians surveyed reported that telehealth improved or was on par with in-person care for patient adherence to treatment plans.
- More than 83 percent of respondents found telemedicine useful in enhancing continuity of care for patients with complex or chronic conditions.
- Sixty-five percent said telemedicine improved communication with their patients.
- Fifty-seven percent of physicians said they use telemedicine to discuss lab and test results and treatment options with their patients.