6 health systems scaling telehealth programs

Below is a list of six hospitals and health systems that rolled out or announced new telehealth services since Feb. 7:
- Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health is launching virtual care options for patients experiencing menopause and perimenopause through a partnership with digital women's health company Midi Health.
- Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health will use iTreat to connect paramedics to stroke neurologists and emergency medicine physicians via telehealth.
- Baptist Health Paducah (Ky.) is partnering with five local schools to offer telehealth examinations to students on a tablet through a partnership with TytoCare.
- Carbondale-based Southern Illinois Healthcare partnered with digital health company Xealth to expand its virtual treatment offerings.
- Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center & Clinics partnered with digital health company TytoCare to offer patients virtual treatment.
- East Lansing, Mich.-based MSU Health Care is partnering with RecoveryOne, a virtual musculoskeletal care company, to launch virtual physical therapy services.