6 health systems scaling telehealth programs

Below is a list of six hospitals and health systems that rolled out or announced new telehealth services since Feb. 7:

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health is launching virtual care options for patients experiencing menopause and perimenopause through a partnership with digital women's health company Midi Health.



Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health will use iTreat to connect paramedics to stroke neurologists and emergency medicine physicians via telehealth.



Baptist Health Paducah (Ky.) is partnering with five local schools to offer telehealth examinations to students on a tablet through a partnership with TytoCare.



Carbondale-based Southern Illinois Healthcare partnered with digital health company Xealth to expand its virtual treatment offerings.



Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center & Clinics partnered with digital health company TytoCare to offer patients virtual treatment.



East Lansing, Mich.-based MSU Health Care is partnering with RecoveryOne, a virtual musculoskeletal care company, to launch virtual physical therapy services.