UVA Health rolls out telehealth training, app for EMS

Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health will use iTreat to connect paramedics to stroke neurologists and emergency medicine physicians via telehealth.

The app will connect UVA physicians directly to patients via video while they are being transported in the ambulance, according to a Feb. 13 release from UVA. The aim is to provide patients with a faster diagnosis that can lead to faster treatment times once a patient arrives at UVA.

The program is backed by a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration and will work with EMS agencies and community health organizations to implement the mobile telemedicine app into ambulances.