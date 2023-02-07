Overlake launches new virtual care platform

Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center & Clinics can now treat patients virtually through a partnership with digital health company TytoCare.

Overlake Concierge Care members participating in the program will receive remote examination devices, a pulse oximeter, blood pressure cuffs and a weight scale. The TytoCare platform will integrate with Overlake's Epic EHR, according to a Feb. 7 TytoCare news release.

"As we continue to expand across the US, we seek health system partners like Overlake who prioritize not only quality of care, but user engagement," TytoCare co-founder and CEO Dedi Gilad said. "Our Home Smart Clinic offering tackles this on both fronts, providing patients with clinic-quality care from the comfort of home, while improving their experience and usage through tailored support and care across a range of modalities and patient populations."