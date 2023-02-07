MSU Health rolls out virtual physical therapy

East Lansing, Mich.-based MSU Health Care is partnering with RecoveryOne, a virtual musculoskeletal care company, to launch virtual physical therapy services.

The RecoveryOne platform offers physical therapy for more than 200 conditions, according to a Feb. 7 RecoveryOne news release.

Recently CMS enabled providers to be reimbursed for providing remote musculoskeletal care.

"This innovative collaboration will expand physical therapy to our current patients who may not be able to seek care on-site due to geographic or other barriers to care. Our musculoskeletal services within our primary care, neurology, rehabilitation, physical therapy, imaging and osteopathic manipulation will benefit from this additional modality," MSU Chief Innovation Officer Roger Jansen said in the release.