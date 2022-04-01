5 programs UC Davis launched to expand telehealth

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health launched five programs to expand telehealth access to more patients, the health system announced March 31.

The five telehealth programs include:

Express Care Platform: Using a smartphone, tablet or personal computer, patients can connect to a physician for same-day and extended-hours video visits.

Pediatric telemedicine platform: The platform provides physicians and patients with real-time remote evaluation and consultation through interactive, high-definition video and audio communication.

Activate: A platform that brings telehealth to underserved rural communities based in Merced County, Calif.



Provider-to-provide telehealth: Connects physicians and patients with UC Davis Health specialists.



Digital health equity program: Will create a regional digital public health platform to improve access to and continuity of care for vulnerable populations in the Sacramento area and the northern California region.

"We are incredibly proud of these programs, which have established UC Davis Health as the statewide leader in telemedicine and digital health," Micheal Condrin, chief operating officer for ambulatory care at UC Davis said. "They have had a profound impact on patient care in our community and continue to build on the medical center’s long history of reaching out to the most vulnerable, underserved populations in the region."