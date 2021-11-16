40% of patients interact with providers more because of telehealth

Forty percent of patients say they interact with their healthcare providers more because of telehealth, according to research released Nov. 15 by GoodRx.

During August and September, GoodRx surveyed 1,042 patients about their telehealth experiences.

The survey found that 29 percent of patients said that they interacted with providers more frequently because of telehealth, and 11 percent said they interacted with providers much more frequently.

It also found that video was the preferred telehealth modality for 58 percent of respondents. Twenty-seven percent of respondents said they preferred phone calls and 14 percent said they preferred text.