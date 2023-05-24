4 home care technologies for health systems to prioritize, per AHA

With an aging population dealing with a variety of chronic diseases, health systems should implement leading home care technologies, the American Hospital Association said May 23.

These are the four tech solutions healthcare providers should consider in the next few years, according to the AHA, which cited a recent CB Insights report:

1. At-home infusion. This includes dialysis at home and connected infusion pumps that share data with providers.

2. Virtual clinical exam rooms. The tools include digital stethoscopes and digital medical kits to help diagnose patients during virtual visits.

3. Digital therapeutics. These apps and digital tools help manage mental health and conditions related to cardiology, endocrinology and gastroenterology.

4. Home care management platforms. These help patients transition from the hospital to home, providing remote patient monitoring, care coordination and scheduling for patients who are elderly, caring for infants or have chronic conditions.