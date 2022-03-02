31% of telehealth visits result in in-person visit

Nearly 1 in 3 telehealth visits led to an in-person visit, which could lead to an increase in overall healthcare visits, according to results of a survey conducted on JLL that were released on March 2.

JLL conducted a national patient survey of U.S. residents from Jan. 3-12 to examine healthcare consumer behavior and how telehealth impacts the patient experience. 

The survey found that out of 4,060 respondents 31% of requested and directed telehealth visits led to an in-person visit indicating that telehealth is an augment to the physical office, not a replacement, according to researchers.

