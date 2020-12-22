3 payers that launched virtual health plans in 2020

Telehealth adoption accelerated this year thanks to social distancing initiatives aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Here are three health plans that rolled out new virtual plans and offerings in 2020:

1. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington in September unveiled its new healthcare plan for virtual care. The Seattle-based insurer's Virtual Plus plan is available starting Jan. 1 as direct to consumers and employer groups. Under the plan, members can see the same physicians and clinicians as they would in person at any Kaiser Permanente facility.

2. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care in Wellesley, Mass., teamed up with Doctor on Demand to launch its new virtual primary care plan in November. The plan, named SimplyVirtual, is available to large employers in Connecticut starting Jan. 1. Plan members will be able to see their clinicians through video, voice and in-app messaging via Doctor on Demand's digital platform for preventive health, chronic care management, urgent care and behavioral health services.

3. Louisville, Ky.-based Humana tapped virtual diabetes management provider Vida Health to offer its Medicaid members digital therapeutics for diabetes, coaching and in-app peer group support. The new offering is available to Humana Healthy Horizons members starting Jan. 1.

