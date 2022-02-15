3 gripes physicians have with telemedicine: survey

Quality of care, patient expectations and physician burnout are among some of the frustrations physicians have with telemedicine, according to a survey conducted by DocASAP, a software company based in Herndon, Va.

The survey, conducted through an online research panel from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2, looked to identify benefits and barriers physicians encountered with telemedicine.

Overall, the survey found that out of 240 physicians, 64 percent were satisfied with telemedicine technology, but 28 percent reported being frustrated with telemedicine.

The top three frustrations physicians experienced using telemedicine:

1. Quality of care

Some physicians don't think telemedicine allows them to deliver quality care to all patients. For example, physicians stated that the care provided via telemedicine isn't as good as in-person care.

2. Patient expectations

According to the survey, 55 percent of physicians stated that patients' expectations regarding telemedicine may be too high, as virtual care models may not always align with what the patient expects to accomplish, which can damage patient-provider relationships.

3. Physician burnout

Physicians are divided on whether telemedicine helps ease or increases their burnout. According to the survey, 30 percent of physicians said that the virtual technology helps ease burnout while another 30 percent said telemedicine adds to it.