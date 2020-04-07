28 telehealth services Cigna will cover during COVID-19 pandemic + their codes

Cigna will allow providers to bill standard in-person visits for all telehealth visits, including those not related to COVID-19, through May 31.

Cigna is also waiving cost-sharing related to COVID-19 screening, testing and treatment through May 31. Claims will be processed with the uplifted cost-sharing and telehealth restrictions beginning April 6 for dates of services on or after March 2 until at least May 31.

Here are the services, and their respective codes, that Cigna will cover when provided via telehealth through May 31.

COVID-19 related services:

1. G2012: virtual screening telephone consult, 5-10 minutes

2. Z03.818: virtual or face-to-face visit for screening for suspected COVID-19 exposure

3. Z20828: virtual or face-to-face visit for screening for suspected COVID-19 exposure

4. Modifier CR on CMS 1500 claims: virtual or face-to-face visit for screening for suspected COVID-19 exposure

5. Condition code DR on UB04 claims: virtual or face-to-face visit for screening for suspected COVID-19 exposure

6. Append with GQ modifier for virtual care: virtual or face-to-face visit for screening for suspected COVID-19 exposure

7. B97.29: virtual or in-person visit for treatment of a confirmed COVID-19 case

8. U07.1: virtual or in-person visit for treatment of a confirmed COVID-19 case

9. Append with GQ modifier for virtual care: virtual or in-person visit for treatment of a confirmed COVID-19 case

10. U0001: COVID-19 laboratory testing

11. U00002: COVID-19 laboratory testing

12. 87635: COVID-19 laboratory testing

13. Z03.818: diagnostic COVID-19 related laboratory tests

14. Z03.828: diagnostic COVID-19 related laboratory tests

15. Modifier CR on CMS1500 claims: diagnostic COVID-19 related laboratory tests

16. Condition code DR on UB04 claims: diagnostic COVID-19 related laboratory tests

Non COVID-19 related services:

17. G2012: virtual screening telephone consult, 5-10 minutes

18. Usual face-to-face E/M code: non COVID-19 virtual visit

19. Usual laboratory codes: non COVID-19 laboratory tests

20. Usual face-to-face E/M codes: in-office visit not related to COVID-19

Virtual care for physical, occupational and speech therapy services:

21. 97161: physical therapy evaluation, complex, 20 minutes

22. 97162: physical therapy evaluation, moderate complex, 30 minutes

23. 97110: therapeutic exercises, two unit limit

24. 97165: occupational therapy evaluation, low complexity, 30 minutes

25. 97166: occupational therapy evaluation, moderate complexity, 45 minutes

26. 97110: therapeutic exercises, two unit limit

27. 92507: speech/hearing therapy

28. 92565: oral function therapy

