28 telehealth services Cigna will cover during COVID-19 pandemic + their codes
Cigna will allow providers to bill standard in-person visits for all telehealth visits, including those not related to COVID-19, through May 31.
Cigna is also waiving cost-sharing related to COVID-19 screening, testing and treatment through May 31. Claims will be processed with the uplifted cost-sharing and telehealth restrictions beginning April 6 for dates of services on or after March 2 until at least May 31.
Here are the services, and their respective codes, that Cigna will cover when provided via telehealth through May 31.
COVID-19 related services:
1. G2012: virtual screening telephone consult, 5-10 minutes
2. Z03.818: virtual or face-to-face visit for screening for suspected COVID-19 exposure
3. Z20828: virtual or face-to-face visit for screening for suspected COVID-19 exposure
4. Modifier CR on CMS 1500 claims: virtual or face-to-face visit for screening for suspected COVID-19 exposure
5. Condition code DR on UB04 claims: virtual or face-to-face visit for screening for suspected COVID-19 exposure
6. Append with GQ modifier for virtual care: virtual or face-to-face visit for screening for suspected COVID-19 exposure
7. B97.29: virtual or in-person visit for treatment of a confirmed COVID-19 case
8. U07.1: virtual or in-person visit for treatment of a confirmed COVID-19 case
9. Append with GQ modifier for virtual care: virtual or in-person visit for treatment of a confirmed COVID-19 case
10. U0001: COVID-19 laboratory testing
11. U00002: COVID-19 laboratory testing
12. 87635: COVID-19 laboratory testing
13. Z03.818: diagnostic COVID-19 related laboratory tests
14. Z03.828: diagnostic COVID-19 related laboratory tests
15. Modifier CR on CMS1500 claims: diagnostic COVID-19 related laboratory tests
16. Condition code DR on UB04 claims: diagnostic COVID-19 related laboratory tests
Non COVID-19 related services:
17. G2012: virtual screening telephone consult, 5-10 minutes
18. Usual face-to-face E/M code: non COVID-19 virtual visit
19. Usual laboratory codes: non COVID-19 laboratory tests
20. Usual face-to-face E/M codes: in-office visit not related to COVID-19
Virtual care for physical, occupational and speech therapy services:
21. 97161: physical therapy evaluation, complex, 20 minutes
22. 97162: physical therapy evaluation, moderate complex, 30 minutes
23. 97110: therapeutic exercises, two unit limit
24. 97165: occupational therapy evaluation, low complexity, 30 minutes
25. 97166: occupational therapy evaluation, moderate complexity, 45 minutes
26. 97110: therapeutic exercises, two unit limit
27. 92507: speech/hearing therapy
28. 92565: oral function therapy
More articles on telehealth:
How hospitals are responding to surge in telehealth visits
AMA: 12 steps for providers to follow when integrating telemedicine
'It's just the right thing to do': Why these 2 health systems slashed virtual visit prices
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.