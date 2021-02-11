22 states with reimbursement provisions for telehealth

Twenty-two states have laws that address payment and reimbursement rates for telehealth services, including requiring commercial insurers to pay providers the same rate for services delivered via telehealth as in person, according to a recent report from law firm Foley and Lardner.

For its February report, Foley and Lardner examined state telehealth laws such as reimbursement provisions. These include requiring payers to reimburse telehealth services at the same rate as in person, as well as setting instructions on how providers and payers must negotiate rates for telehealth services.

Here are the 22 states whose law has a reimbursement provision for telehealth, according to the report:

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Delaware

Georgia

Hawaii

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Dakota

Ohio

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Click here to view the full report.

More articles on telehealth:

ATA, Hims & Hers, others form national telehealth equity coalition

CMS announces 3 significant corrections to remote patient monitoring

Telehealth claim lines up nearly 3,000%: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.