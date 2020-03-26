200 Hospital for Special Surgery physicians adopt telehealth

With elective surgeries canceled, New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery is working to expand its telehealth capabilities.

“HHS is rapidly broadening virtual care in the form of telehealth services,” said Justin Oppenheimer, chief strategy officer at HSS, in an email to Becker’s Hospital Review. “By the end of this week, we will have 200 physicians and surgeons providing care via telehealth. This live video option is offered to both existing and new patients.

To meet patients’ needs, HSS is also offering virtual physical therapy. HSS is still treating urgent orthopedic injuries at its New York, New Jersey and Connecticut locations.

HSS has not determined when the elective surgery suspension will be lifted.

