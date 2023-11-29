10 most popular specialties for telehealth, per Epic

Telehealth visits are down from their peak in the second quarter of 2020 but remain above pre-pandemic levels, according to research conducted by Epic.

Here are the specialists who saw the highest percentage of their patients virtually in the third quarter of 2023, per the EHR vendor's Nov. 21 analysis of more than 475 million visits:

1. Mental health: 36.8%

2. Infectious disease: 10.6%

3. Obstetrics: 10%

4. Transplant: 9.9%

5. Neurology: 9.5%

6. Gastroenterology: 9%

7. Endocrinology: 8.9%

8. Pain medicine: 7.6%

9. Allergy/immunology: 6.4%

Surgery: 6.4%