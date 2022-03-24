10 biggest barriers to telehealth, as told by physicians

Rolling back COVID-19 waivers and telehealth coverage will be the most significant barriers to telehealth delivery, according to survey results released March 23 by the American Medical Association.

Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, the AMA presented 1,545 physicians with a list of potential barriers to telehealth and asked "Which of the following, if any, do you anticipate being ongoing barriers or challenges to your organization offering telehealth?" Here are those barriers, along with the percentage of physicians who agreed they prevented patients from using telehealth: