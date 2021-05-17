Hospital rebrands: 5 recent name changes

Below are five hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since April 1:

1. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health System will rebrand to Nemours Children's Health in August. The rebranding will apply to Nemours' hospitals and specialty, primary and urgent care locations in five states.

2. Kettering (Ohio) Health Network, which has 13 medical centers, was renamed Kettering Health. The health system said the name change helps ensure that its brand reflects the high-quality care across its network.

3. St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, a 308-bed hospital in Boston, signed an agreement to become a teaching facility for the Boston University School of Medicine. As a result, the hospital will be rebranded as St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, a Boston University Teaching Hospital.

4. Aberdeen, Wash.-based Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Harbor Medical Group and their outpatient clinics rebranded as Harbor Regional Health, effective April 5.

5. SSM Health Oklahoma assumed operations of Midwest City, Okla.-based AllianceHealth Midwest Hospital on April 1. As a result, the hospital was renamed SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Midwest.

