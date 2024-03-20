Top hospitals for diabetes care: Leapfrog

A new ranking from The Leapfrog Group and the American Diabetes Association has recognized 17 hospitals as leaders in providing care for patients with diabetes.

"Whatever their reason for admission, hospitalized patients who are living with diabetes are at heightened risk from the preventable errors and accidents that are a problem for all patients in American hospitals," Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in a news release.

Research has shown that nearly 30% of all acute hospital beds are occupied by people with diabetes — a population that faces increased risks of preventable complications such as amputation and coma.

The ADA's standards of care in diabetes and Leapfrog's standards for excellence in hospital safety and quality were used to determine which hospitals received the designation. Hospitals on the list provide high-quality care for patients with diabetes, such as blood glucose testing, specialized preparation for surgery, meals and insulin regimen planning and comprehensive discharge planning, according to the organizations.

Below are the first 17 hospitals to be recognized for diabetes care. The application process for the 2025 edition will open July 1.

California

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame

New Jersey

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center — Atlantic City campus

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center — Mainland campus in Pomona

Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune

New York:

Glen Cove Hospital

Ohio:

Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark

The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati

Pennsylvania:

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

Geisinger Medical Center in Danville

Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre

Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown

Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg in Bethlehem

Texas:

Midland Memorial Hospital

Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth

Titus Regional Medical Center in Mount Pleasant

Washington:

EvergreenHealth in Kirkland