Top healthcare jobs that pay $200K or more

Many of the top jobs that pay $200,000 or more are in healthcare, according to one new report.
The finding, released Feb. 22, is from career site Ladders, which examined 100,000 job postings for positions that pay more than $200,000 or more in North America from October 2023 through Feb. 22.
Here are the top 20 jobs that pay $200,000 or more, according to the report:
Note: There are various types of dentist and physician jobs on the list. The researchers pull job titles, so some employers may label jobs differently.
1. Family practitioner/general practitioner
2. Dentist — DDS/DMD
3. General dentist
4. Primary care physician
5. Associate dentist
6. Physician
7. Principal software engineer
8. Senior software engineer
9. Family medicine physician
10. Psychiatrist
11. Sales representative
12. Outpatient psychiatrist
13. Public relations vice president, cybersecurity
14. Adult psychiatrist
15. Dentist
16. Office of the general counsel | Deloitte Automated Systems and AI legal counsel
17. Dentist — DDS/DMD
18. Software engineer III
19. SAP CPQ senior consultant
20. Seasonal tax delivery manager-global employer services
Read the full report here.