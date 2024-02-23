Top healthcare jobs that pay $200K or more

Many of the top jobs that pay $200,000 or more are in healthcare, according to one new report.

The finding, released Feb. 22, is from career site Ladders, which examined 100,000 job postings for positions that pay more than $200,000 or more in North America from October 2023 through Feb. 22.

Here are the top 20 jobs that pay $200,000 or more, according to the report:

Note: There are various types of dentist and physician jobs on the list. The researchers pull job titles, so some employers may label jobs differently.

1. Family practitioner/general practitioner

2. Dentist — DDS/DMD

3. General dentist

4. Primary care physician

5. Associate dentist

6. Physician

7. Principal software engineer

8. Senior software engineer

9. Family medicine physician

10. Psychiatrist

11. Sales representative

12. Outpatient psychiatrist

13. Public relations vice president, cybersecurity

14. Adult psychiatrist

15. Dentist

16. Office of the general counsel | Deloitte Automated Systems and AI legal counsel

17. Dentist — DDS/DMD

18. Software engineer III

19. SAP CPQ senior consultant

20. Seasonal tax delivery manager-global employer services

Read the full report here.