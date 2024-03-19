The highest-paying nonphysician jobs

Nurse anesthetists are the highest-paying nonphysicians or surgeon positions, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the top 10 highest-paying nonphysician jobs in healthcare:

Nurse anesthetists — $205,770

Dentists — $180,900

Optometrists — $133,100

Pharmacists — $129,410

Medical dosimetrists — $129,080

Physician assistants — $125,270

Nurse practitioners — $124,680

Healthcare diagnosing or treating practitioners, all other — $123,960

Nurse midwives — $122,450

Radiation therapists — $98,340