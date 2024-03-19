The highest-paying nonphysician jobs

Nurse anesthetists are the highest-paying nonphysicians or surgeon positions, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the top 10 highest-paying nonphysician jobs in healthcare:
Nurse anesthetists — $205,770
Dentists — $180,900
Optometrists — $133,100
Pharmacists — $129,410
Medical dosimetrists — $129,080
Physician assistants — $125,270
Nurse practitioners — $124,680
Healthcare diagnosing or treating practitioners, all other — $123,960
Nurse midwives — $122,450
Radiation therapists — $98,340