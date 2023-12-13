The 19 best-managed healthcare companies of 2023

Molly Gamble (Twitter) -

Nineteen healthcare companies are among the 250 best managed for 2023, as identified in the annual ranking by the Drucker Institute.

The "Management Top 250" ranking is published annually through a partnership between The Wall Street Journal and the Drucker Institute, which is part of Claremont (Calif.) Graduate University. The ranking evaluates companies by applying principles of the late management expert Peter Drucker to identify the most effectively managed businesses. 

Nearly 800 companies were scored in 2023 on an analysis of 34 individual metrics that fall within five categories: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. Scores range from 0 to 100 with a mean of 50. 

"The fact that a firm is ranked toward the bottom of the Management Top 250 doesn't mean that it is not managed effectively," the institute notes in its methodology. "The lowest-ranked firm on the list is still in the top 30% or so of a much larger group of companies that were analyzed."

Below are the 19 healthcare companies ranked on the list of the top 250 best-managed companies. The full listing can be found here, via The Wall Street Journal, and the scores for each evaluated company can be found here.  

Merck 
Overall rank: 10 
Score: 74.3

Eli Lilly 
Overall rank: 11 
Score: 74.2

Pfizer 
Overall rank: 12 
Score: 73.9

Johnson & Johnson 
Overall rank: 13
Score: 73.5

Abbott Laboratories 
Overall rank: 28 
Score: 68.8

Edwards Lifesciences 
Overall rank: 29
Score: 68.1

AbbVie
Overall rank: 41
Score: 66.1

Medtronic
Overall rank: 42
Score: 66

Bristol-Myers Squibb 
Overall rank: 58
Score: 64.5

Intuitive Surgical 
Overall rank: 76
Score: 62.2

Boston Scientific 
Overall rank: 78
Score: 62.1

Gilead Sciences 
Overall rank: 87
Score: 61.2

Becton Dickinson 
Overall rank: 92
Score: 61

Agilent Technologies 
Overall rank: 96
Score: 60.7

Illumina 
Overall rank: 109
Score: 60.1

Biogen 
Overall rank: 147
Score: 57.4

Baxter International 
Overall rank: 151
Score: 57.1

Hologic 
Overall rank: 157
Score: 56.9

ResMed 
Overall rank: 171
Score: 56.3

