The 19 best-managed healthcare companies of 2023

Nineteen healthcare companies are among the 250 best managed for 2023, as identified in the annual ranking by the Drucker Institute.

The "Management Top 250" ranking is published annually through a partnership between The Wall Street Journal and the Drucker Institute, which is part of Claremont (Calif.) Graduate University. The ranking evaluates companies by applying principles of the late management expert Peter Drucker to identify the most effectively managed businesses.

Nearly 800 companies were scored in 2023 on an analysis of 34 individual metrics that fall within five categories: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. Scores range from 0 to 100 with a mean of 50.

"The fact that a firm is ranked toward the bottom of the Management Top 250 doesn't mean that it is not managed effectively," the institute notes in its methodology. "The lowest-ranked firm on the list is still in the top 30% or so of a much larger group of companies that were analyzed."

Below are the 19 healthcare companies ranked on the list of the top 250 best-managed companies. The full listing can be found here, via The Wall Street Journal, and the scores for each evaluated company can be found here.

Merck

Overall rank: 10

Score: 74.3

Eli Lilly

Overall rank: 11

Score: 74.2

Pfizer

Overall rank: 12

Score: 73.9

Johnson & Johnson

Overall rank: 13

Score: 73.5

Abbott Laboratories

Overall rank: 28

Score: 68.8

Edwards Lifesciences

Overall rank: 29

Score: 68.1

AbbVie

Overall rank: 41

Score: 66.1

Medtronic

Overall rank: 42

Score: 66

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Overall rank: 58

Score: 64.5

Intuitive Surgical

Overall rank: 76

Score: 62.2

Boston Scientific

Overall rank: 78

Score: 62.1

Gilead Sciences

Overall rank: 87

Score: 61.2

Becton Dickinson

Overall rank: 92

Score: 61

Agilent Technologies

Overall rank: 96

Score: 60.7

Illumina

Overall rank: 109

Score: 60.1

Biogen

Overall rank: 147

Score: 57.4

Baxter International

Overall rank: 151

Score: 57.1

Hologic

Overall rank: 157

Score: 56.9

ResMed

Overall rank: 171

Score: 56.3