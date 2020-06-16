States ranked by time taken for COVID-19 cases to double

COVID-19 cases are estimated to double quickest in Arizona and Arkansas, and slowest in New York, according to data from a panel of nonpartisan public health and crisis experts.

The panel created the COVID Exit Strategy to track each state's progress toward halting the spread of COVID-19. The tracker uses data from a variety of sources, including the CDC, the COVID Tracking Project, Kaiser Family Foundation and news sources. Learn more here.

Here are the 50 states and the District of Columbia ranked by projections of the number of days it will take COVID-19 cases to double.

Note: The number of days it takes for cases to double indicates how quickly the virus is spreading in the state.

1. New York: 360 days

2. Michigan: 324

3. New Jersey: 309

4. Massachusetts: 246

5. Connecticut: 190

6. Rhode Island: 171

7. Pennsylvania: 148

8. Illinois: 135

9. Delaware: 134

10. Colorado: 123

11. Minnesota: 116

12. District of Columbia: 114

13. Vermont: 101

14. New Hampshire: 83

15. Maryland: 81

16. West Virginia: 74

17. Nebraska: 72

18. Ohio: 71

19. Virginia: 71

20. Kansas: 70

21. Indiana: 67

22. North Dakota: 66

23. Hawaii: 64

24. Idaho: 61

25. South Dakota: 60

26. Maine: 59

27. New Mexico: 58

28. Washington: 57

29. Wisconsin: 56

30. Iowa: 54

31. Louisiana: 53

32. Missouri: 52

33. Kentucky: 50

34. Wyoming: 49

35. Montana: 46

36. Mississippi: 45

37. Georgia: 45

38. Oregon: 36

39. California: 34

40. Nevada: 34

41. Tennessee: 33

42. Oklahoma: 31

43. Texas: 30

44. Alaska: 29

45. Utah: 29

46. Florida: 28

47. North Carolina: 23

48. Alabama: 21

49. South Carolina: 18

50. Arizona: 17

51. Arkansas: 17

