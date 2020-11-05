States ranked by primary care provider shortages

California has the highest number of Health Professional Shortage Areas in the primary medical care category, according to Kaiser Family Foundation's new report.

HPSA designations were determined by the number of health professionals proportionate to the area's population with consideration of high need. An area must have a population-to-provider ratio of at least 3,500 to 1 to be considered as having a shortage. Rankings are based on a quarterly summary of HPSA statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Health Workforce, the Health Resources and Services Administration and HHS in a quarterly summary updated as of Sept. 30.

There are a total of 7,203 areas in the U.S. with an HPSA designation.

Here's how each state fared:

Note: The list includes ties.

California — 626 areas with an HPSA designation Texas — 411 Missouri — 324 Alaska — 301 Florida — 279 Michigan — 261 Illinois — 245 Georgia — 234 Arizona — 217 Washington — 200 North Carolina — 189 Kansas — 188 Kentucky — 175 Oklahoma — 173 New York — 168 Minnesota — 158 Louisiana — 154 Ohio — 150 Mississippi — 148 Oregon — 144 Pennsylvania — 139 Montana — 138 Tennessee — 136 Iowa — 132 Colorado — 119 Indiana — 117 Virginia — 113 West Virginia — 105

28. Wisconsin — 105

30. Alabama — 102

31. Idaho — 98

32. New Mexico — 97

32. South Dakota — 97

34. South Carolina — 95

35. Arkansas — 88

35. North Dakota — 88

37. Nebraska — 76

38. Nevada — 72

39. Maine — 69

40. Utah — 64

41. Massachusetts — 62

42. Wyoming — 47

43. Maryland — 45

44. Connecticut — 41

45. Puerto Rico — 39

46. New Jersey — 36

47. Hawaii — 31

48. New Hampshire — 27

49. District of Columbia — 15

49. Vermont — 15

51. Rhode Island — 14

52. Delaware — 13

More articles on ratings and rankings:

5 college communities most vulnerable to a COVID-19 outbreak

10 healthiest communities in the US

50 top teaching hospitals in the US, ranked by Washington Monthly Magazine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.