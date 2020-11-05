States ranked by primary care provider shortages
California has the highest number of Health Professional Shortage Areas in the primary medical care category, according to Kaiser Family Foundation's new report.
HPSA designations were determined by the number of health professionals proportionate to the area's population with consideration of high need. An area must have a population-to-provider ratio of at least 3,500 to 1 to be considered as having a shortage. Rankings are based on a quarterly summary of HPSA statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Health Workforce, the Health Resources and Services Administration and HHS in a quarterly summary updated as of Sept. 30.
There are a total of 7,203 areas in the U.S. with an HPSA designation.
Here's how each state fared:
Note: The list includes ties.
California — 626 areas with an HPSA designation
Texas — 411
Missouri — 324
Alaska — 301
Florida — 279
Michigan — 261
Illinois — 245
Georgia — 234
Arizona — 217
Washington — 200
North Carolina — 189
Kansas — 188
Kentucky — 175
Oklahoma — 173
New York — 168
Minnesota — 158
Louisiana — 154
Ohio — 150
Mississippi — 148
Oregon — 144
Pennsylvania — 139
Montana — 138
Tennessee — 136
Iowa — 132
Colorado — 119
Indiana — 117
Virginia — 113
West Virginia — 105
28. Wisconsin — 105
30. Alabama — 102
31. Idaho — 98
32. New Mexico — 97
32. South Dakota — 97
34. South Carolina — 95
35. Arkansas — 88
35. North Dakota — 88
37. Nebraska — 76
38. Nevada — 72
39. Maine — 69
40. Utah — 64
41. Massachusetts — 62
42. Wyoming — 47
43. Maryland — 45
44. Connecticut — 41
45. Puerto Rico — 39
46. New Jersey — 36
47. Hawaii — 31
48. New Hampshire — 27
49. District of Columbia — 15
49. Vermont — 15
51. Rhode Island — 14
52. Delaware — 13
