Hospitals in Texas, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania are among the 50 best major teaching hospitals in the U.S., according to a ranking released by Washington Monthly Magazine, in partnership with nonpartisan healthcare think tank the Lown Institute.

The ranking is based on performance in three categories: patient outcomes, civic leadership and value of care. Patient outcomes involves three components: clinical outcomes, patient safety and patient satisfaction. Civic leadership comprises community benefit, inclusivity and pay equity. Value of care is based on one measure component: rates of overuse. More information about the methodology is available here.

The top 50:

1. JPS Health Network (Fort Worth, Texas)

2. Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center (Houston)

3. Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas)

4. Boston Medical Center

5. Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center

6. University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora)

7. Miriam Hospital (Providence, R.I.)

8. UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester, Mass.)

9. Ohio State University Hospitals (Columbus)

10. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

11. University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics (Madison)

12. MetroHealth System (Cleveland)

13. Ascension St. John Hospital (Detroit)

14. St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem (Pa.)

15. Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance

16. University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

17. University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics (Salt Lake City)

18. University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)

19. Baylor Scott and White Clinic-Temple (Texas)

20. Tufts Medical Center (Boston)

21. University of Missouri Health Care (Columbia)

22. Carolinas Medical Center/Behavioral Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

23. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

24. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

25. University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

26. University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

27. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center-Burlington (Mass.)

28. Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital (Cooperstown, N.Y.)

29. Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch, N.J.)

30. California Pacific Medical Center-Van Ness Campus (San Francisco)

31. Christiana Care Health Services (Newark, Del.)

32. St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center (Hartford, Conn.)

33. Berkshire Medical Center (Pittsfield, Mass.)

34. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)

35. West Virginia University Hospitals (Morgantown)

36. Cabell Huntington (W.Va.) Hospital

37. Baystate Medical Center (Springfield, Mass.)

38. Maimonides Medical Center (New York City)

39. Medical College of Virginia Hospitals (Richmond)

40. CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy (Omaha, Neb.)

41. OHSU Hospital and Clinics (Portland, Ore.)

42. Summa Health System (Akron, Ohio)

43. Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center

44. York (Pa.) Hospital

45. John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital (Chicago)

46. Reading (Pa.) Hospital

47. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

48. University of Kentucky Hospital (Lexington)

49. MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center (Baltimore)

50. Sentara Norfolk (Va.) General Hospital

