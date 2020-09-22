10 healthiest communities in the US

Los Alamos County in New Mexico is the healthiest community in the US, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual ranking of healthiest communities nationwide.

To identify the healthiest communities, U.S. News & World Report scored nearly 3,000 counties on 84 metrics across the following 10 categories that drive overall community health:

Population health

Equity

Education

Economy

Housing

Food and nutrition

Environment

Public safety

Community vitality

Infrastructure

Below are the 10 healthiest communities in the U.S. based on the analysis.

1. Los Alamos County (N.M.)

2. Douglas County (Colo.)

3. Falls Church, Va.

4. Broomfield County (Colo.)

5. Routt County (Colo.)

6. Loudoun County (Va.)

7. Pitkin County (Colo.)

8. Carver County (Minn.)

9. Summit County (Colo.)

10. San Miguel County (Colo.)



More articles on rankings and ratings:

HCA co-founder, Epic CEO among 400 wealthiest Americans

National healthcare scorecard: Where does your state rank?

10 states with the highest, lowest vaccination rates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.