Massachusetts is the state with the highest vaccination rate and Mississippi is the state with the lowest, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states with the highest and lowest vaccination rates, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 metrics that fell into one of the following categories: children and teenagers immunization rates; adult and eledery vaccination rates; and immunization uptake disparities & influencing factors. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 states with the highest vaccination rates, according to the analysis:

1. Massachusetts

2. Vermont

3. New Hampshire

4. North Dakota

5. Rhode Island

6. Maryland

7. Washington

8. Iowa

9. Nebraska

10. Oregon

Here are the 10 states with lowest vaccination rates, according to the analysis:

1. Mississippi

2. Georgia

3. New Jersey

4. Texas

5. Wyoming

6. Nevada

7. Alaska

8. South Carolina

9. Hawaii

10. Arizona



