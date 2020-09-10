HCA co-founder, Epic CEO among 400 wealthiest Americans

The 400 richest people in America are worth a record $3.2 trillion, according to Forbes' ranking of the wealthiest Americans in 2020.

Forbes released the 39th edition of the list on Sept. 8. To identify the 400 wealthiest people in America, the publication reviewed thousands of Securities and Exchange Commission documents, court records, probate records and news articles. Forbes took into account all types of assets for the ranking, including stakes in public and private companies and real estate. The publication did include wealth belonging to immediate family if the wealth could be traced to a living founder of the fortune. Learn more about the methodology here.

Thomas Frist Jr. and family ranked No. 42 on this year's list. Mr. Frist is the co-founder of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the biggest for-profit hospital chain in the U.S. His net worth was $12.3 billion as of Sept. 10, according to Forbes.

Judy Faulkner, founder and CEO of EHR provider Epic, is No. 115 on this year's list. As of Sept. 10, Ms. Faulkner's net worth was $5.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Phillip (Terry) Ragon, founder of InterSystems, a software company that enables banks and hospitals to analyze big data, has a net worth of $2.2 billion and is No. 378 on this year's list.



