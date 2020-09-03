50 states ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest
Hawaii is the healthiest state in the U.S., according to recently released 2019 rankings from Sharecare, a digital health company based in Atlanta, and Boston University School of Public Health.
To determine the healthiest and unhealthiest states, analysts measured well-being through Sharecare and Boston University's well-being index by measuring individual risk factors in five health domains: purpose, social, financial, community and physical. Analysts then combined the original well-being index with a new social determinants of health index, which measures risk factors across five interrelated domains: healthcare access, food access, resource access, housing and transportation, and economic security. The two indexes together comprise the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are states ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest, according to the analysis:
1. Hawaii
2. Massachusetts
3. New Jersey
4. New York
5. California
6. Connecticut
7. Utah
8. Colorado
9. New Hampshire
10. Oregon
11. Maryland
12. Illinois
13. Washington
14. Virginia
15. Nebraska
16. Minnesota
17. Rhode Island
18. Florida
19. Alaska
20. Vermont
21. Pennsylvania
22. Wyoming
23. Kansas
24. Arizona
25. Texas
26. Wisconsin
27. Idaho
28. Nevada
29. North Dakota
30. Iowa
31. Michigan
32. Montana
33. Missouri
34. Maine
35. South Dakota
36. South Carolina
37. North Carolina
38. Delaware
39. Ohio
40. Tennessee
41. Georgia
42. New Mexico
43. Indiana
44. Louisiana
45. Oklahoma
46. Alabama
47. Kentucky
48. Arkansas
49. West Virginia
50. Mississippi
