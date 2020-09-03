50 states ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest

Hawaii is the healthiest state in the U.S., according to recently released 2019 rankings from Sharecare, a digital health company based in Atlanta, and Boston University School of Public Health.

To determine the healthiest and unhealthiest states, analysts measured well-being through Sharecare and Boston University's well-being index by measuring individual risk factors in five health domains: purpose, social, financial, community and physical. Analysts then combined the original well-being index with a new social determinants of health index, which measures risk factors across five interrelated domains: healthcare access, food access, resource access, housing and transportation, and economic security. The two indexes together comprise the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are states ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest, according to the analysis:

1. Hawaii

2. Massachusetts

3. New Jersey

4. New York

5. California

6. Connecticut

7. Utah

8. Colorado

9. New Hampshire

10. Oregon

11. Maryland

12. Illinois

13. Washington

14. Virginia

15. Nebraska

16. Minnesota

17. Rhode Island

18. Florida

19. Alaska

20. Vermont

21. Pennsylvania

22. Wyoming

23. Kansas

24. Arizona

25. Texas

26. Wisconsin

27. Idaho

28. Nevada

29. North Dakota

30. Iowa

31. Michigan

32. Montana

33. Missouri

34. Maine

35. South Dakota

36. South Carolina

37. North Carolina

38. Delaware

39. Ohio

40. Tennessee

41. Georgia

42. New Mexico

43. Indiana

44. Louisiana

45. Oklahoma

46. Alabama

47. Kentucky

48. Arkansas

49. West Virginia

50. Mississippi

