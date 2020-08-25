Top 10 hospitals for consumer loyalty

Healthcare solutions firm NRC Health released its 2020 version of its list honoring the top 100 healthcare organizations for consumer loyalty.

To compile the 2020 Consumer Loyalty Awards list, NRC Health used results from its nationally syndicated market insights study, which polled more than 310,000 households across the U.S. from April 2019 to March 2020. To qualify for the list, an organization had to secure at least 150 top-of-mind mentions from customers in the survey.

The 100 award winners were honored during the 2020 NRC Health Symposium virtual event this week.

The top 10 Consumer Loyalty Award-winning hospitals for 2020:

1. Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.)



2. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.)



3. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

4. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

5. Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center

6. Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center (Hartford, Conn.)

7. St. Vincent's Birmingham (Ala.)

8. UAB Hospital (Birmingham, Ala.)

9. University Hospital (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

10. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)

Find the full list of the top 100 hospitals here.

