15 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

South Dakota is the state with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, and California is the state with the most, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states with the fewest and most COVID-19 restrictions, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 relevant metrics, ranging from requirement to wear a face mask in public to statewide school restart. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the 15 states with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. California

2. Pennsylvania

3. North Carolina

4. Massachusetts

5. New Jersey

6. Texas

7. Oregon

8. Vermont

9. Arizona

10. Colorado

11. Virginia

12. Rhode Island

13. Delaware

14. Kentucky

15. Hawaii

Here are the 15 states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. South Dakota

2. Utah

3. Oklahoma

4. Idaho

5. Wyoming

6. Iowa

7. Wisconsin

8. North Dakota

9. Arkansas

10. Georgia

11. Nebraska

12. Missouri

13. Alabama

14. Nevada

15. South Carolina



