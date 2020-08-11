15 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions
South Dakota is the state with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, and California is the state with the most, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
To identify the states with the fewest and most COVID-19 restrictions, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 relevant metrics, ranging from requirement to wear a face mask in public to statewide school restart. Access more information about the methodology here.
Here are the 15 states with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:
1. California
2. Pennsylvania
3. North Carolina
4. Massachusetts
5. New Jersey
6. Texas
7. Oregon
8. Vermont
9. Arizona
10. Colorado
11. Virginia
12. Rhode Island
13. Delaware
14. Kentucky
15. Hawaii
Here are the 15 states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:
1. South Dakota
2. Utah
3. Oklahoma
4. Idaho
5. Wyoming
6. Iowa
7. Wisconsin
8. North Dakota
9. Arkansas
10. Georgia
11. Nebraska
12. Missouri
13. Alabama
14. Nevada
15. South Carolina
More articles on rankings and ratings:
5 states with the most, fewest hospital beds per capita
States ranked by percentage of nursing homes with infection control deficiencies
10 best, worst states for healthcare in 2020
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.