States ranked by percentage of nursing homes with infection control deficiencies

California and West Virginia are tied for having the largest percentage of nursing homes with infection control deficiencies of all U.S. states in 2019, according to a new ranking from Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on an analysis of Certification and Survey Provider Enhanced Reports data from CMS.

Last year, 45 percent of certified nursing facilities in the U.S. had an infection control deficiency.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 32.

California — 67 percent of facilities reported infection control deficiencies in 2019

West Virginia — 67 percent New Mexico — 66 percent Michigan — 63 percent

South Dakota — 63 percent Washington — 60 percent Illinois — 58 percent

Missouri — 58 percent Arkansas — 56 percent

Nebraska — 56 percent

Nevada — 56 percent Florida — 52 percent

Hawaii — 52 percent Delaware — 51 percent Alabama — 50 percent

Idaho — 50 percent

Texas — 50 percent Minnesota — 49 percent Virginia — 48 percent Indiana — 47 percent Colorado — 45 percent Ohio — 44 percent

New Jersey — 44 percent District of Columbia — 43 percent Iowa — 42 percent Kansas — 41 percent Kentucky — 39 percent

Utah — 39 percent

Wisconsin — 39 percent Louisiana — 38 percent

North Dakota — 38 percent New York — 37 percent Alaska — 35 percent

Massachusetts — 35 percent

Mississippi — 35 percent

Oklahoma — 35 percent

Pennsylvania — 35 percent

Tennessee — 35 percent Maryland — 34 percent Connecticut — 33 percent Oregon — 31 percent Montana — 30 percent South Carolina — 27 percent

Wyoming — 27 percent Maine — 24 percent Georgia — 23 percent Arizona — 20 percent

New Hampshire — 20 percent Rhode Island — 16 percent Vermont — 14 percent North Carolina — 9 percent

To view the full ranking, click here.

More articles on rankings:

25 top safety-net hospitals in the US, ranked by Washington Monthly Magazine

States ranked by percentage of Americans delaying care

US coronavirus death rates by state: Aug. 4

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.