States ranked by percentage of nursing homes with infection control deficiencies
California and West Virginia are tied for having the largest percentage of nursing homes with infection control deficiencies of all U.S. states in 2019, according to a new ranking from Kaiser Family Foundation.
The ranking is based on an analysis of Certification and Survey Provider Enhanced Reports data from CMS.
Last year, 45 percent of certified nursing facilities in the U.S. had an infection control deficiency.
Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:
Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 32.
- California — 67 percent of facilities reported infection control deficiencies in 2019
West Virginia — 67 percent
- New Mexico — 66 percent
- Michigan — 63 percent
South Dakota — 63 percent
- Washington — 60 percent
- Illinois — 58 percent
Missouri — 58 percent
- Arkansas — 56 percent
Nebraska — 56 percent
Nevada — 56 percent
- Florida — 52 percent
Hawaii — 52 percent
- Delaware — 51 percent
- Alabama — 50 percent
Idaho — 50 percent
Texas — 50 percent
- Minnesota — 49 percent
- Virginia — 48 percent
- Indiana — 47 percent
- Colorado — 45 percent
- Ohio — 44 percent
New Jersey — 44 percent
- District of Columbia — 43 percent
- Iowa — 42 percent
- Kansas — 41 percent
- Kentucky — 39 percent
Utah — 39 percent
Wisconsin — 39 percent
- Louisiana — 38 percent
North Dakota — 38 percent
- New York — 37 percent
- Alaska — 35 percent
Massachusetts — 35 percent
Mississippi — 35 percent
Oklahoma — 35 percent
Pennsylvania — 35 percent
Tennessee — 35 percent
- Maryland — 34 percent
- Connecticut — 33 percent
- Oregon — 31 percent
- Montana — 30 percent
- South Carolina — 27 percent
Wyoming — 27 percent
- Maine — 24 percent
- Georgia — 23 percent
- Arizona — 20 percent
New Hampshire — 20 percent
- Rhode Island — 16 percent
- Vermont — 14 percent
- North Carolina — 9 percent
To view the full ranking, click here.
More articles on rankings:
25 top safety-net hospitals in the US, ranked by Washington Monthly Magazine
States ranked by percentage of Americans delaying care
US coronavirus death rates by state: Aug. 4
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.