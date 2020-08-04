States ranked by percentage of nursing homes with infection control deficiencies

California and West Virginia are tied for having the largest percentage of nursing homes with infection control deficiencies of all U.S. states in 2019, according to a new ranking from Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on an analysis of Certification and Survey Provider Enhanced Reports data from CMS. 

Last year, 45 percent of certified nursing facilities in the U.S. had an infection control deficiency.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 32. 

  1. California — 67 percent of facilities reported infection control deficiencies in 2019
    West Virginia — 67 percent
  2. New Mexico — 66 percent
  3. Michigan — 63 percent
    South Dakota — 63 percent
  4. Washington — 60 percent
  5. Illinois — 58 percent
    Missouri — 58 percent
  6. Arkansas — 56 percent
    Nebraska — 56 percent
    Nevada — 56 percent
  7. Florida — 52 percent
    Hawaii — 52 percent
  8. Delaware — 51 percent
  9. Alabama — 50 percent
    Idaho — 50 percent
    Texas — 50 percent
  10. Minnesota — 49 percent
  11. Virginia — 48 percent
  12. Indiana — 47 percent
  13. Colorado — 45 percent
  14. Ohio — 44 percent
    New Jersey — 44 percent
  15. District of Columbia — 43 percent
  16. Iowa — 42 percent
  17. Kansas — 41 percent
  18. Kentucky — 39 percent
    Utah — 39 percent
    Wisconsin — 39 percent
  19. Louisiana — 38 percent
    North Dakota — 38 percent
  20. New York — 37 percent
  21. Alaska — 35 percent
    Massachusetts — 35 percent
    Mississippi — 35 percent
    Oklahoma — 35 percent
    Pennsylvania — 35 percent
    Tennessee — 35 percent
  22. Maryland — 34 percent
  23. Connecticut — 33 percent
  24. Oregon — 31 percent
  25. Montana — 30 percent
  26. South Carolina — 27 percent
    Wyoming — 27 percent
  27. Maine — 24 percent
  28. Georgia — 23 percent
  29. Arizona — 20 percent
    New Hampshire — 20 percent
  30. Rhode Island — 16 percent
  31. Vermont — 14 percent
  32. North Carolina — 9 percent

To view the full ranking, click here.

