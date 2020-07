US coronavirus deaths by state – July 1

As of July 1, more than 127,000 people in the U.S. have died after contracting the new coronavirus, according to a New York Times database.

The Times used data from reports of coronavirus cases and deaths by U.S. states and counties. The database includes cases and deaths that have been identified by public health officials as probable coronavirus patients, which means the person did not have a confirmed test for coronavirus infection but was evaluated using criteria developed by national and local governments. Read more about the data here. State population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, as of 8:32 a.m. CDT July 1:

Note: The list includes a tie and results in a numerical listing of 50.

1. New York: 31,776

Population: 19.4 million residents

2. New Jersey: 15,035

Population: 8.9 million

3. Massachusetts: 8,054

Population: 6.9 million

4. Illinois: 7,136

Population: 12.7 million

5. Pennsylvania: 6,695

Population: 12.8 million

6. Michigan: 6,197

Population: 10 million

7. California: 6,083

Population: 39.5 million

8. Connecticut: 4,322

Population: 3.6 million

9. Florida: 3,504

Population: 21.5 million

10. Louisiana: 3,221

Population: 4.6 million

11. Maryland: 3,190

Population: 6 million

12. Ohio: 2,863

Population: 11.7 million

13. Georgia: 2,758

Population: 10.6 million

14. Indiana: 2,640

Population: 6.7 million

15. Texas: 2,482

Population: 30 million

16. Virginia: 1,763

Population: 8.5 million

17. Colorado: 1,690

Population: 5.8 million

18. Arizona: 1,645

Population: 7.3 million

19. Minnesota: 1,476

Population: 5.6 million

20. North Carolina: 1,362

Population: 10.5 million

21. Washington: 1,333

Population: 7.6 million

22. Mississippi: 1,073

Population: 3 million

23. Missouri: 1,037

Population: 6.1 million

24. Alabama: 950

Population: 4.9 million

Rhode Island: 950

Population: 1.1 million

25. Wisconsin: 793

Population: 5.8 million

26. South Carolina: 739

Population: 5.1 million

27. Iowa: 717

Population: 3.2 million

28. Tennessee: 597

Population: 6.8 million

29. Kentucky: 588

Population: 4.5 million

30. Washington, D.C.: 551

Population: 705,749

31. Delaware: 509

Population: 973,764

32. Nevada: 507

Population: 3.1 million

33. New Mexico: 497

Population: 2.1 million

34. Oklahoma: 387

Population: 4 million

35. New Hampshire: 371

Population: 1.4 million

36. Nebraska: 279

Population: 1.9 million

37. Kansas: 276

Population: 2.9 million

38. Arkansas: 270

Population: 3 million

39. Oregon: 209

Population: 4.2 million

40. Utah: 172

Population: 3.2 million

41. Maine: 105

Population: 1.3 million

42. West Virginia: 93

Population: 1.8 million

43. Idaho: 92

Population: 1.8 million

44. South Dakota: 91

Population: 884,659

45. North Dakota: 88

Population: 762,062

46. Vermont: 56

Population: 623,989

47. Montana: 22

Population: 1.1 million

48. Wyoming: 20

Population: 578,759

49. Hawaii: 18

Population: 1.4 million

50. Alaska: 12

Population: 731,545

More articles on rankings and ratings:

US News says it erred in children's hospital specialty rankings

10 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

25 most environmentally friendly hospitals, ranked by Practice Greenhealth

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.