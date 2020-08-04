25 top safety-net hospitals in the US, ranked by Washington Monthly Magazine

Washington Monthly Magazine, in partnership with nonpartisan healthcare think tank the Lown Institute, released a ranking of the 100 best safety-net hospitals in the U.S.

The ranking takes into account performance in three categories: patient outcomes, civic leadership and value of care. Civic leadership is defined as treating lower-income and minority patients. Read more about the methodology here.

The top 25:

1. JPS Health Network (Fort Worth, Texas)

2. Boston Medical Center

3. Oroville (Calif.) Hospital

4. CarePoint Health Hoboken (N.J.) University Medical Center

5. Cortland (N.Y.) Regional Medical Center

6. Signature Healthcare Brockton (Mass.) Hospital

7. Desert Valley Hospital (Victorville, Calif.)

8. Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance

9. Baystate Wing Hospital and Medical Center (Palmer, Mass.)

10. Northern Hospital of Surry County (Mount Airy, N.C.)

11. SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Centralia (Ill.)

12. Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg (Kingsville, Texas)

13. Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro (Calif.)

14. Lehigh Regional Medical Center (Lehigh Acres, Fla.)

15. Paradise Valley Hospital (National City, Calif.)

16. California Pacific Medical Center Van Ness Campus (San Francisco)

17. St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark, N.J.)

18. Nassau University Medical Center (East Meadow, N.Y.)

19. Central Vermont Medical Center (Barre)

20. Samaritan Hospital (Troy, N.Y.)

21. SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-St. Louis

22. Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital

23. Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital (Murphy, N.C.)

24. Baystate Franklin Medical Center (Greenfield, Mass.)

25. Holyoke (Mass.) Medical Center

Find the full list of 100 best safety-net hospitals here.

