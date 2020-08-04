States ranked by percentage of Americans delaying care

Nationwide, 40 percent of Americans are still delaying care, according to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The agency launched its Household Pulse Survey April 23, polling roughly 1 million Americans weekly on how the pandemic is affecting their household. Over the past 12 weeks, the percentage of U.S. adults delaying care has hovered around 40 percent with little fluctuation.

Here's a breakdown by state, based on responses collected between July 16-21.

Note: Percentages are based on reporting distributions and don't include populations that didn't report on specific items in the survey. The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 42.

Maine — 49.4 percent of U.S. adults report delaying care Oregon — 47.7 New Mexico — 46.5 Washington — 46 Virginia — 45.7 Alabama — 44.6 Alaska — 44.5 Michigan — 42.9 Illinois — 42.8 Nevada — 42.6 Vermont — 42.2 Missouri — 41.6

Oklahoma — 41.6

South Carolina — 41.6

Wyoming — 41.6 Ohio — 41.4 Maryland — 41.3 California — 41.2 Colorado — 41.1 Massachusetts — 41

Texas — 41 Minnesota — 40.9

Tennessee — 40.9 Georgia — 40.1 Mississippi — 40

Pennsylvania — 40 Montana — 39.6 West Virginia — 39.4 Kansas — 39.2 Arizona — 38.9

Indiana — 38.9 Rhode Island — 38.2 New Jersey — 38.1 Florida — 37.9 New York — 37.5 Delaware — 37.4 Connecticut — 37.1 Arkansas — 37 Louisiana — 36 Wisconsin — 35.9 Hawaii — 35.4 New Hampshire — 35.1

South Dakota — 35.1 Utah — 34.6 Idaho — 34.1 North Carolina — 33.9 Kentucky — 33.8 Iowa — 32.8 Nebraska — 32 North Dakota — 30.3

More articles on rankings and ratings:

US News' Best Hospitals 2020-21 Honor Roll

The No. 1 hospital in each state for 2020-21

10 best, worst states for healthcare in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.