5 states with the most, fewest hospital beds per capita

Utah is the state with the fewest hospital beds per capita, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

Hospital beds per capita was one of 44 different measures analysts used to identify the best and worst states for healthcare in 2020. Analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia on the metrics, which examined healthcare cost, access and outcomes. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the five states with the most hospital beds per capita, according to the analysis:

1. District of Columbia

2. Mississippi

3. Arkansas

4. West Virginia

5. North Dakota

Here are the five states with the fewest hospital beds per capita:

1. Utah

2. Idaho

3. Washington

4. Oregon

5. Maryland

