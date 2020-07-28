15 top cities for healthcare jobs

Pittsburgh is the top city for healthcare jobs in the U.S., according to an analysis by Phoenix-based Grand Canyon University.

To determine the top U.S. cities for healthcare jobs, analysts examined data for six factors from LinkedIn's jobs feature, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Census and MIT's living wage calculator for the nation's 50 largest metropolitan areas. Factors ranged from percent change in number of open hospital and healthcare jobs through April to living wage and average median pay.

Below is a list of the top 15 U.S. cities for healthcare jobs, according to the analysis. Note: The list includes a tie at No. 10.

1. Pittsburgh

2. Cleveland

3. Providence, R.I.

4. Indianapolis

5. Milwaukee

6. Philadelphia

7. Buffalo, N.Y.

8. Birmingham, Ala.

9. Hartford, Conn.

10. Jacksonville, Fla.

10. Cincinnati

12. Baltimore

13. Detroit

14. Boston

15. Oklahoma City

Read more about the analysis here.

