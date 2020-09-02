Forbes ranks best employer in each state: 5 health systems on the list

Forbes has released its second annual ranking of America's best employers by state, and five health systems earned the top spot in their respective states in 2020.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify the organizations liked best by employees. The rankings — one for each state and the District of Columbia — were compiled by surveying 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Surveys were conducted between October 2019 and May 2020.

Below are the health systems that were ranked the best employer in their state by Forbes based on the survey results.

Delaware

ChristianaCare (Wilmington)

Illinois

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

Massachusetts

Boston Children's Hospital

Utah

University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)

Wisconsin

ProHealth Care (Waukesha)

