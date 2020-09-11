National healthcare scorecard: Where does your state rank?

An analysis of state health system performance revealed Hawaii is the top-ranked state for access to healthcare, quality of care and other key measures.

The Commonwealth Fund's "2020 Scorecard on State Health System Performance" assessed all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 49 performance indicators grouped into four dimensions: access and affordability, prevention and treatment, potentially avoidable hospital use and cost, and healthy lives. The data used for the scorecard is from before the emergence of COVID-19. Access additional information about the performance indicators here.

The annual scorecard showed Americans are living shorter lives than they did in 2014 and are dying in greater numbers from treatable conditions. Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Kentucky and Mississippi had the biggest increase in premature death rates between 2012 and 2013 and from 2016 to 2017.

The report also found that Black Americans are twice as likely to die from treatable conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and appendicitis, as white Americans. Though these disparities were found in every state, Mississippi, Arkansas and Oklahoma reported the highest rates of premature deaths among the Black community.

The report also looked at healthcare prices. It revealed the prices commercial insurers paid for hospital inpatient care were higher than Medicare prices in every state. Because insurers often pass along higher costs to employers in the form of higher premiums and deductibles, the report concluded that healthcare prices are driving spending growth and rising consumer healthcare costs.

Below are the overall health system performance rankings for each state, according to the 2020 scorecard.

1. Hawaii

2. Massachusetts

3. Minnesota

4. Iowa

5. Connecticut

6. Colorado

T-6. Vermont

8. Washington

9. Utah

10. New York

11. New Hampshire

T-11. Wisconsin

13. North Dakota

14. Maryland

15. Rhode Island

16. District of Columbia

T-16. New Jersey

18. Montana

19. California

20. Nebraska

21. Idaho

T-21. Pennsylvania

23. Oregon

24. Delaware

25. Illinois

T-25. Virginia

27. Michigan

28. Ohio

29. South Dakota

30. New Mexico

31. Maine

32. Alaska

33. Arizona

34. Kansas

35. Wyoming

36. North Carolina

37. South Carolina

38. Indiana

39. Kentucky

40. Alabama

41. Florida

42. Arkansas

T-42. Texas

44. Louisiana

T-44. Tennessee

46. Georgia

47. West Virginia

48. Missouri

49. Nevada

50. Oklahoma

51. Mississippi

More articles on ratings and rankings:

HCA co-founder, Epic CEO among 400 wealthiest Americans

Forbes ranks best employer in each state: 5 health systems on the list

8 healthcare jobs with most growth through 2029 + wages

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.