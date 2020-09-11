National healthcare scorecard: Where does your state rank?

An analysis of state health system performance revealed Hawaii is the top-ranked state for access to healthcare, quality of care and other key measures. 

The Commonwealth Fund's "2020 Scorecard on State Health System Performance" assessed all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 49 performance indicators grouped into four dimensions: access and affordability, prevention and treatment, potentially avoidable hospital use and cost, and healthy lives. The data used for the scorecard is from before the emergence of COVID-19. Access additional information about the performance indicators here

The annual scorecard showed Americans are living shorter lives than they did in 2014 and are dying in greater numbers from treatable conditions. Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Kentucky and Mississippi had the biggest increase in premature death rates between 2012 and 2013 and from 2016 to 2017.

The report also found that Black Americans are twice as likely to die from treatable conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and appendicitis, as white Americans. Though these disparities were found in every state, Mississippi, Arkansas and Oklahoma reported the highest rates of premature deaths among the Black community. 

The report also looked at healthcare prices. It revealed the prices commercial insurers paid for hospital inpatient care were higher than Medicare prices in every state. Because insurers often pass along higher costs to employers in the form of higher premiums and deductibles, the report concluded that healthcare prices are driving spending growth and rising consumer healthcare costs. 

Below are the overall health system performance rankings for each state, according to the 2020 scorecard. 

1. Hawaii

2. Massachusetts 

3. Minnesota 

4. Iowa 

5. Connecticut 

6. Colorado 

T-6. Vermont 

8. Washington 

9. Utah 

10. New York 

11. New Hampshire 

T-11. Wisconsin 

13. North Dakota 

14. Maryland 

15. Rhode Island 

16. District of Columbia 

T-16. New Jersey 

18. Montana 

19. California 

20. Nebraska 

21. Idaho 

T-21. Pennsylvania 

23. Oregon 

24. Delaware 

25. Illinois

T-25. Virginia 

27. Michigan 

28. Ohio 

29. South Dakota 

30. New Mexico 

31. Maine 

32. Alaska

33. Arizona 

34. Kansas 

35. Wyoming 

36. North Carolina 

37. South Carolina 

38. Indiana 

39. Kentucky 

40. Alabama 

41. Florida 

42. Arkansas 

T-42. Texas 

44. Louisiana 

T-44. Tennessee 

46. Georgia 

47. West Virginia 

48. Missouri

49. Nevada  

50. Oklahoma 

51. Mississippi 

