6 college communities most vulnerable to a COVID-19 outbreak

Surgo Foundation, a privately funded think tank, released a new analysis Oct. 1 showing six college communities that it deems are most vulnerable to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The analysis is based on data from Surgo's COVID-19 community vulnerability index, which combines the CDC's social vulnerability index with epidemiological and healthcare system factors related to COVID-19.

To determine whether the county where a college is located is especially vulnerable to a COVID-19 outbreak, analysts used Surgo's index to assess vulnerability through at-risk populations.

Surgo said the six college communities on its list have large at-risk populations, due to a large proportion of elderly and/or chronically ill residents, as well as high transmission risk and low social distancing. Read more about the methodology here.

The six college communities:

Lane County, Ore.

College: University of Oregon

Middlesex County, N.J.

College: Rutgers University

Pickens County, S.C.

College: Clemson University

Jefferson County, Ky.

College: University of Louisville

Albemarle County, Va.

University of Virginia

King County, Wash.

College: University of Washington

