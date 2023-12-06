States ranked by hospital deficiency rates

Nationally, the average percentage of hospitals with uncorrected deficiencies is 0.3%. In Delaware, the rate is 2.6%, according to CMS data.

CMS tracks deficiencies through the Certification and Survey Provider Enhanced Reporting (CASPER) system. Among uncorrected issues in fiscal year 2023, 17 states are higher than the national average and 20 are below, including five states that have corrected all hospital deficiencies.

Ten states are not included in the data: Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Here are the 40 states ranked by the percentage of hospitals with ongoing deficiencies:

Delaware — 2.6%

New Mexico — 1.3%

Hawaii — 1%

Louisiana — 1%

Kentucky — 0.9%

Maryland — 0.8%

South Carolina — 0.7%

Alabama — 0.6%

Maine — 0.6%

Washington — 0.6%

Arizona — 0.5%

Georgia — 0.5%

Illinois — 0.5%

Indiana — 0.4%

Pennsylvania — 0.4%

Virginia — 0.4%

Wisconsin — 0.4%

New York — 0.3%

North Carolina — 0.3%

Alaska — 0.2%

California — 0.2%

Connecticut — 0.2%

Florida — 0.2%

Idaho — 0.2%

Kansas — 0.2%

Michigan — 0.2%

Mississippi — 0.2%

Oregon — 0.2%

West Virginia — 0.2%

Iowa — 0.1%

Missouri — 0.1%

Ohio — 0.1%

Tennessee — 0.1%

Vermont — 0.1%

Colorado — 0%

Minnesota — 0%

New Jersey — 0%

Texas — 0%

Utah — 0%