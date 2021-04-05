States ranked by ER visit rate
North Dakota has the highest rate of emergency room visits in the U.S., according to a Kaiser Family Foundation ranking released April 5.
The Kaiser Family Foundation analyzed data from the 1999-2019 American Hospital Association Annual Survey. The data include ER visits from community hospitals, which represent 85 percent of all hospitals in the U.S.
In 2019, the national ER visit rate was 437 per 1,000 population.
Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:
- North Dakota — 11,504 per 1,000
- Vermont — 5,813
- Alaska — 3,402
- Maine — 2,519
- Nebraska — 2,298
- New Mexico — 1,733
- West Virginia — 1,269
- Iowa — 1,071
- Mississippi — 984
- Indiana — 836
- Arkansas — 796
- Idaho — 737
- New Hampshire — 679
- District of Columbia — 678
- Louisiana — 604
- Kentucky — 603
- Ohio — 589
- Michigan — 500
- Rhode Island — 499
- Tennessee — 497
- Oklahoma — 492
- Pennsylvania — 483
- Connecticut — 477
- Florida — 474
- South Carolina — 468
- Georgia — 436
- Delaware — 430
- Montana — 424
- Texas — 422
- Kansas — 411
- South Dakota — 407
- Wyoming — 386
- Washington — 384
- Oregon — 373
- Colorado — 366
- Maryland — 365
- Minnesota — 360
- Hawaii — 351
- California — 331
- Missouri — 278
- Utah — 269
- Arizona — 214
- Wisconsin — 179
- Massachusetts — 105
- Nevada — 104
- North Carolina — 91
- New Jersey — 80
- Alabama — 67
- Illinois — 54
- New York — 45
- Virginia — 37
More articles on rankings and ratings:
10 most stressed-out states in US, per WalletHub
Texas, Florida and Washington ranked most innovative states
Top 20 rural & community hospitals
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.