States ranked by ER visit rate

North Dakota has the highest rate of emergency room visits in the U.S.,  according to a Kaiser Family Foundation ranking released April 5.

The Kaiser Family Foundation analyzed data from the 1999-2019 American Hospital Association Annual Survey. The data include ER visits from community hospitals, which represent 85 percent of all hospitals in the U.S.

In 2019, the national ER visit rate was 437 per 1,000 population.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:

  1. North Dakota — 11,504 per 1,000
  2. Vermont — 5,813
  3. Alaska — 3,402
  4. Maine — 2,519
  5. Nebraska — 2,298
  6. New Mexico — 1,733
  7. West Virginia — 1,269
  8. Iowa — 1,071
  9. Mississippi — 984
  10. Indiana — 836
  11. Arkansas — 796
  12. Idaho — 737
  13. New Hampshire — 679
  14. District of Columbia — 678
  15. Louisiana — 604
  16. Kentucky — 603
  17. Ohio — 589
  18. Michigan — 500
  19. Rhode Island — 499
  20. Tennessee — 497
  21. Oklahoma — 492
  22. Pennsylvania — 483
  23. Connecticut — 477
  24. Florida — 474
  25. South Carolina — 468
  26. Georgia — 436
  27. Delaware — 430
  28. Montana — 424
  29. Texas — 422
  30. Kansas — 411
  31. South Dakota — 407
  32. Wyoming — 386
  33. Washington — 384
  34. Oregon — 373
  35. Colorado — 366
  36. Maryland — 365
  37. Minnesota — 360
  38. Hawaii — 351
  39. California — 331
  40. Missouri — 278
  41. Utah — 269
  42. Arizona — 214
  43. Wisconsin — 179
  44. Massachusetts — 105
  45. Nevada — 104
  46. North Carolina — 91
  47. New Jersey — 80
  48. Alabama — 67
  49. Illinois — 54
  50. New York — 45
  51. Virginia — 37

