States ranked by ER visit rate

North Dakota has the highest rate of emergency room visits in the U.S., according to a Kaiser Family Foundation ranking released April 5.

The Kaiser Family Foundation analyzed data from the 1999-2019 American Hospital Association Annual Survey. The data include ER visits from community hospitals, which represent 85 percent of all hospitals in the U.S.

In 2019, the national ER visit rate was 437 per 1,000 population.

North Dakota — 11,504 per 1,000 Vermont — 5,813 Alaska — 3,402 Maine — 2,519 Nebraska — 2,298 New Mexico — 1,733 West Virginia — 1,269 Iowa — 1,071 Mississippi — 984 Indiana — 836 Arkansas — 796 Idaho — 737 New Hampshire — 679 District of Columbia — 678 Louisiana — 604 Kentucky — 603 Ohio — 589 Michigan — 500 Rhode Island — 499 Tennessee — 497 Oklahoma — 492 Pennsylvania — 483 Connecticut — 477 Florida — 474 South Carolina — 468 Georgia — 436 Delaware — 430 Montana — 424 Texas — 422 Kansas — 411 South Dakota — 407 Wyoming — 386 Washington — 384 Oregon — 373 Colorado — 366 Maryland — 365 Minnesota — 360 Hawaii — 351 California — 331 Missouri — 278 Utah — 269 Arizona — 214 Wisconsin — 179 Massachusetts — 105 Nevada — 104 North Carolina — 91 New Jersey — 80 Alabama — 67 Illinois — 54 New York — 45 Virginia — 37

