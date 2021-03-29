10 most stressed-out states in US, per WalletHub

Nevada is the most stressed state in America, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To determine the most- and least-stressed states, WalletHub analysts used 41 relevant metrics to compare states across four dimensions: work-related stress; money-related stress; family-related stress; and health- and safety-related stress. The metrics range from average hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the highest stress level.

Here are the 10 most stressed states based on the analysis:

1. Nevada

2. Louisiana

3. New Mexico

4. West Virginia

5. Mississippi

6. Oklahoma

7. Tennessee

8. California

9. Kentucky

10. Texas

Here are the 10 least-stressed states based on the analysis:

1. South Dakota

2. Utah

3. Minnesota

4. Iowa

5. North Dakota

6. Wisconsin

7. Nebraska

8. New Hampshire

9. Montana

10. Kansas

More articles on rankings and ratings:

15 most overweight US cities

10 best cities for women in tech

9 health systems listed among 'world's most ethical companies' for 2021

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.