10 most stressed-out states in US, per WalletHub
Nevada is the most stressed state in America, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
To determine the most- and least-stressed states, WalletHub analysts used 41 relevant metrics to compare states across four dimensions: work-related stress; money-related stress; family-related stress; and health- and safety-related stress. The metrics range from average hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the highest stress level.
Here are the 10 most stressed states based on the analysis:
1. Nevada
2. Louisiana
3. New Mexico
4. West Virginia
5. Mississippi
6. Oklahoma
7. Tennessee
8. California
9. Kentucky
10. Texas
Here are the 10 least-stressed states based on the analysis:
1. South Dakota
2. Utah
3. Minnesota
4. Iowa
5. North Dakota
6. Wisconsin
7. Nebraska
8. New Hampshire
9. Montana
10. Kansas
